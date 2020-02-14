Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.81 Million Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

