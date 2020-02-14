Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.13. 30,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

