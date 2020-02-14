Pendal Group Ltd Has $9.40 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $167.95. 3,822,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

