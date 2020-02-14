Pendal Group Ltd Has $9.52 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 42,858 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

