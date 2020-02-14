Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 607.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,963. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

