Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.04. 5,015,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

