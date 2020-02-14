Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,789 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,754. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.