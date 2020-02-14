Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.30. 154,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,163 shares of company stock worth $8,571,786. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

