Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,599 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

