Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 24,331 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 969.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

