Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 28,504 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 51,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

