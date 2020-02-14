Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 3,789 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.33. 3,374,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.12. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -283.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

