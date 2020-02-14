Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 634,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Grupo Televisa SAB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 925,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 573,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 239,163 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

