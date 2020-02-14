Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 66,058 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

