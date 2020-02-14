Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 591.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 1,135,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

