Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

VICI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,532. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.