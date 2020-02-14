Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $116.63. 216,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

