Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,837 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

MU stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.43. 16,704,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,320,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

