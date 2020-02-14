Pendal Group Ltd Sells 74,938 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 74,938 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

