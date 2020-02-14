PENG Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 57.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a market cap of $146,089.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,195,096,861 coins and its circulating supply is 7,113,243,263 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.