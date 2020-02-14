PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart Sells 702 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $16,419.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 470,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

