People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.