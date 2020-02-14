PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Billion

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $20.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.56 billion and the lowest is $20.31 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $66.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.05 billion to $71.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $147.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

