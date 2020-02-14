PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3,763.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.45.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.