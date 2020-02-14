PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

PEP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.99. 3,553,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $147.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

