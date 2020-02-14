PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,657 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.