PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $157.00 at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $143.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $147.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

