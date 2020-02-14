PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PDRDY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 63,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

