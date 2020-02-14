Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Perspecta has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 1,617,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,357. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

