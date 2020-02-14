PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 4,244,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,394,777. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

