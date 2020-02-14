PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of PBR.A traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.43. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

