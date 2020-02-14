Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €152.50 ($177.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a 1 year high of €163.30 ($189.88).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.