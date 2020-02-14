Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 34,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,980. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pfenex by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfenex by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pfenex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

