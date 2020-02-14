Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 703,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 648,135 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

