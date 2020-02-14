Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Phoenix Tree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phoenix Tree’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.09 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price objective for the company.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

About Phoenix Tree

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.