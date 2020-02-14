Phoenixcoin One Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $318,374.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.01281187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049436 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00229549 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

