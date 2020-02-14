Photon (PHO) Market Capitalization Hits $132,748.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Photon has a market cap of $132,748.00 and $85.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,261.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.02742770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.14 or 0.04723168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00792205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00911662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00116094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009569 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00698057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,627,922,905 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.