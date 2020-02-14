Pillar Price Tops $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $9,753.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

