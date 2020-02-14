Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 179,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 884.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 10,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $100.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

