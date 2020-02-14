Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PNW opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

