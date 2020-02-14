Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

NYSE:PXD opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 68,916 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

