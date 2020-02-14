Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.5% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 54.6% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.