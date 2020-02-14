Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 4,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,986. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 72,427 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

