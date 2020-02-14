Piper Sandler Comments on Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

UAA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.