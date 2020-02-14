Piper Sandler Cuts Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $88.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

