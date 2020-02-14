Piper Sandler Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

TPX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 1,321,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after buying an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

