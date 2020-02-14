Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Hits $130,418.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $10.08 million and $130,418.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 146,910,030 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

