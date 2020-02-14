Pirl Trading Down 0.6% This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $513,448.00 and approximately $7,846.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,995,469 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

