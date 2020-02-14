PIXEL (PXL) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $648,693.00 and $35,583.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.49 or 0.04747087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00788873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019430 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

