PlayChip 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $113.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

